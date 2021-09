HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire crews in Hutchinson made quick work of a building fire Thursday night.

A laser machine caught fire at the Kuhn Krause building on Monroe Street.

The building was evacuated and no one was injured.

PRESS RELEASE FROM KUHN KRAUSE FIRE 9/9/2021 Posted by Hutchinson Fire HFD on Thursday, September 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.