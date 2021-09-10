Program helps older Kansans apply for jobs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Bob Gilbert with the Prairie Independent Living Resource Center is trying to spread the word about the Older Kansans Employment Program (OKEP). The goal is to help older people secure employment.

OKEP helps older Kansans, age 55 or older, with resumes, interview coaching, and help applying for jobs in the digital age. Gilbert is also there to offer counseling and encouragement.

Gilbert told Eyewitness News OKEP is funded by a state grant, and the Kansas Department of Commerce oversees the allocation of funding.

“The actual program is run by those of us actually on the ground in the state,” said Gilbert.

The state is divided into seven districts of varying size, and each district has an OKEP administrator.

“For instance, my district is 5 counties, but my colleague in Dodge City has 27 counties. The Wichita office has 9,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert’s services span Reno, Rice, Kingman, Harper and Pratt counties. To contact Gilbert for help, email him or call (620) 259-5802.

To find an OKEP provider in your area, go to the Kansas Department of Commerce website.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.