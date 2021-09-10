Advertisement

Remembering 9/11

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sept. 11 marks the 20th anniversary of a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda against the United States of America. The events resulted in the deaths of 2,977 victims.

As in years past, people are remembering where they were and loved ones lost on that Tuesday morning. Those who weren’t alive yet are also taking the time to honor the infamous day in 2001 that forever changed the history of the country.

