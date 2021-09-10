Triple digit temps come back to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warmer start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 60s and the afternoon will follow suit as highs climb into the upper 90s underneath a sunny sky.

Unlike last Friday when some football games had to be postponed because of rain and lightning, this evening looks warm, mainly in the 80s, but otherwise quiet.

Both Saturday and Sunday will stay unseasonably hot with highs near 100 degrees tomorrow and in the middle 90s on Sunday. However, the humidity will remain low, and a strong south breeze will offer additional cooling.

A cold front is coming to Kansas on Tuesday into Wednesday. While the exact timing is still uncertain, showers, storms, and much cooler temperatures are a safe bet.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 97.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 99

Sun: Low: 70. High: 96. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: Low: 69. High: 95. Mostly sunny, continued breezy.

Tue: Low: 68. High: 86. Increasing clouds; afternoon/evening storms.

Wed: Low: 62. High: 82. Partly cloudy, cooler.

Thu: Low: 57. High: 86. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.