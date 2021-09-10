Where’s Shane? Buhler Football

BUHLER, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning we’re out at Buhler High School gearing up for their big game against Andover Central... and having some fun while we do it!

This morning we’ll be hanging out with the cheer squad, checking in with the football team, making some sports picks with Sheriff Easter and Lt. Jim Convey, and grooving along with the band!

And for everything you need when it comes to high school sports-- head on over to catchitkansas.com!

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.