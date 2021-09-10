Advertisement

Wichita firefighters dive in to repair drain at Wichita Water Department

Wichita Fire Department
Wichita Fire Department(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eight firefighters assigned to Special Operations reported to the Wichita Water Department on Thursday to provide assistance in making a temporary repair to a drain assembly located at the bottom of a 60 million-gallon sediment basin.

The firefighters donned dry suits with thermal underwear - the water temperature was around 60 degrees - and dive gear and spent the next four-plus hours attempting to make the needed repairs.

The assembly was located in a sump at the bottom of the basin requiring divers to work inverted at a depth of 24 feet, four feet of which was heavily laden with silt, resulting in zero visibility conditions. Despite the difficult conditions, some of the work was completed; further assessments were needed.

Eight firefighters assigned to Special Operations reported to the Wichita Water Department at 1800 W Museum Blvd. to...

Posted by Wichita Fire Department on Friday, September 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Police arrested Jesus Manzano-Legarda for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting at...
Man arrested in connection to shooting that killed driver in SE Wichita
A woman was injured in a shooting at the Broadway and Murdock Quik Trip early Friday.
WPD: Woman shot by Quik Trip security during disturbance early Friday
Former Kansas representative indicted on 19 counts of COVID relief fraud
Wichita Police said they are looking for Keshawn Maurice Dawson as a suspect in the shooting at...
Retired homicide detective gives insight into ongoing search for Wichita nightclub mass shooting suspect

Latest News

Big 12 logo
Big 12 formally invites BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston
Guido van Helten's mural has given new life to a 122-year-old grain elevator in Salina
Australian artist’s unique touch gives Salina a long-awaited attraction
Haysville Schools educate students on events of 9/11
Haysville Schools educate students on events of 9/11
Haysville Schools educate students on events of 9/11
Haysville Schools educate students on events of 9/11