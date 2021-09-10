Wichita firefighters dive in to repair drain at Wichita Water Department

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eight firefighters assigned to Special Operations reported to the Wichita Water Department on Thursday to provide assistance in making a temporary repair to a drain assembly located at the bottom of a 60 million-gallon sediment basin.

The firefighters donned dry suits with thermal underwear - the water temperature was around 60 degrees - and dive gear and spent the next four-plus hours attempting to make the needed repairs.

The assembly was located in a sump at the bottom of the basin requiring divers to work inverted at a depth of 24 feet, four feet of which was heavily laden with silt, resulting in zero visibility conditions. Despite the difficult conditions, some of the work was completed; further assessments were needed.

Eight firefighters assigned to Special Operations reported to the Wichita Water Department at 1800 W Museum Blvd. to... Posted by Wichita Fire Department on Friday, September 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.