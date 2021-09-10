Wichita woman visiting New York to honor father killed on Sept. 11, 2001

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For Wichita resident Katie Nolan, Sept. 11 is an especially difficult day as she remembers her father, killed 20 years ago in the terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Nolan will be in New York City, reading names of some of those who died 20 years ago. Her father’s is among those names. Nolan said her father, Daniel Ray Nolan, worked for a computer company based in one of the Twin Towers. She said as soon as a plane hit that tower, she knew he was gone.

Twenty years later, you can still see the sadness in Nolan’s eyes as she holds onto a picture of her and her father.

“He was a very fun person. He was very adventurous, loved to camp, scuba dive,” she said. “That day, he was on the 97th floor when the towers were hit. We knew instantly that he was gone. They didn’t find his body, so we don’t have really a grave or anything that we can go to when we miss him or anything like that. So, it’s very hard for us.”

Nolan hasn’t been back to New York since she was little. She’ll be there Saturday, reading names of people killed on a Tuesday morning that changed the world. Reading her father’s name, she said, gives her warmth.

“It makes me feel like, ‘wow, they’re actually remembering the day that I lost my dad,” she said. “And there’s so many people who lost loved ones and for me to kind of stand up there and read another family member’s name, it signifies, more than remembering.”

Nolan will read the names in front of others who also lost loved ones on Sept. 11, 2001. She said she’ll know her dad is right there with her.

“Being there, to actually feel the emotion, be where my dad died, I think that’s going to overwhelm me,” she said. “And maybe put some grieving to where I couldn’t really grieve before when I was so young.”

Joining her on Saturday will be her five-month-old son, named after his grandfather, a man whose memory he’s helping to honor.

“Yes, Daniel Ray Wheeler. Daniel is such a significant name to me and my family,” Nolan said. “My son is a survivor of some health issues and we just got that taken care of, and that name just means the world to me and my family.”

Nolan said reading the names of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001 is an honor, but the one that will leave the biggest impact is the last name on the list.

“I miss my dad very much. And I wish I got to know him, but I think going to New York is going to open up a new bond with my dad that I never had before,” she said.

