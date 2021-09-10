Advertisement

Woman nearly loses engagement ring and finds someone else’s in the process

By Stephanie Lum and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Have you ever stayed at Hotel Molokai in Honolulu? Did you lose an engagement ring there?

Hawaii News Now says Paula Ribeiro and her husband, David, booked a room there over Labor Day weekend.

“I took my engagement ring off to wash my face and it fell in a little hole between the sink and the wall,” Ribeiro explained.

Hotel staff members told her not to worry, and she would get it back.

After hiking the next day, Ribeiro found a ring on the sink – but it wasn’t hers.

“Oh my God, this is not my ring. Oh my God, what’s going on?” Ribeiro thought when she saw the ring.

She kept looking and eventually found her ring stuck between the sink and the wall.

“Next thing you know, mine was in the same hole. So come to find out, now I have two rings!”

So now the question is: who does the other ring belong to?

The hotel manager says no one has ever reported a lost ring in his 14 years of working there, but Hotel Molokai has been open for more than 50 years.

“A jeweler looked at me and told me, ‘Oh girl, those are real diamonds,’” Ribeiro said.

Paula Ribeiro nearly lost her engagement ring on a trip to Molokai. She ended up getting hers...
Paula Ribeiro nearly lost her engagement ring on a trip to Molokai. She ended up getting hers back and stumbling across this one.(Paula Ribeiro)

While the ring is glamorous, Ribeiro wants to do what’s right.

“Two people fell in love sometime in their life and they made a promise to each other. Their love story doesn’t belong to me,” she said.

If you think this is your ring or know who it belongs to, please email news@hawaiinewsnow.com. Be sure to include your full name, when it was lost and any inscriptions on the band.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Police arrested Jesus Manzano-Legarda for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting at...
Man arrested in connection to shooting that killed driver in SE Wichita
A woman was injured in a shooting at the Broadway and Murdock Quik Trip early Friday.
WPD: Woman draws pellet gun, QuikTrip security guard shoots her
Former Kansas representative indicted on 19 counts of COVID relief fraud
Wichita Police said they are looking for Keshawn Maurice Dawson as a suspect in the shooting at...
Retired homicide detective gives insight into ongoing search for Wichita nightclub mass shooting suspect

Latest News

The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted...
Florida ban on school mask mandates back in force, court rules
Remembering 9/11
Damon Williamson, 16, of Clinton, Miss., shies away from Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health...
FDA official hopeful younger kids can get shots this year
The images seem innocent enough, but they often reveal a lot of personal information about your...
Be mindful of what you share on social media in your back-to-school photos
The wife of Preston Spencer announced celebration of life plans for the 34-year-old victim of a...
Celebration of life for Preston Spencer planned for Sept. 13