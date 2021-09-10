WPD: Woman shot by Quik Trip security during disturbance early Friday
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman was injured in a shooting at the Broadway and Murdock Quik Trip early Friday.
A security worker at the Quik Trip fired the shots during a disturbance, according to Wichita Police.
The woman was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay.
Police are still investigating the shooting, and the Quik Trip is back open.
