WPD: Woman shot by Quik Trip security during disturbance early Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman was injured in a shooting at the Broadway and Murdock Quik Trip early Friday.

A security worker at the Quik Trip fired the shots during a disturbance, according to Wichita Police.

The woman was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and the Quik Trip is back open.

