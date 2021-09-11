Advertisement

Dramatic video shows Wichita Fire Dept. response to fully involved apartment fire

The Wichita Fire Department shared dramatic body cam footage showing firefighters’ response to...
The Wichita Fire Department shared dramatic body cam footage showing firefighters’ response to a fully involved apartment fire Monday, Sept. 6 in the 2800 block of South Emporia, in south Wichita.(Wichita Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department shared dramatic body cam footage showing firefighters’ response to a fully involved apartment fire Monday, Sept. 6 in the 2800 block of South Emporia, in south Wichita.

At about 7:50 p.m., the WFD said crews from Station 22 advised that heavy smoke was showing from the second and third floors and the front and rear of the three-story apartment building.

“Numerous people were actively evacuating the structure, multiple persons were reported trapped,” the WFD said. “Heavy fire was extending to the attic and roof. The alarm was upgraded to person trapped and additional second-alarm responses were requested.”

At the scene, four citizens and two firefighters received treatment for injuries, the fire department said.

As of Friday night, the WFD reported that the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire department reported six units heavily damaged by fire and water with an additional 10 not inhabitable. The American Red Cross responded to help the displaced residents.

The WFD reported an estimated loss of $200,000 to the apartment building and $50,000 to contents.

“But no lives were lost,” the WFD said in a post on its Facebook page. “Those families have a lot to rebuild, but they still have each other.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was injured in a shooting at the Broadway and Murdock Quik Trip early Friday.
WPD: Woman draws pellet gun, QuikTrip security guard shoots her
Police arrested Jesus Manzano-Legarda for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting at...
Man arrested in connection to shooting that killed driver in SE Wichita
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Former Kansas representative indicted on 19 counts of COVID relief fraud
Wichita Police said they are looking for Keshawn Maurice Dawson as a suspect in the shooting at...
Retired homicide detective gives insight into ongoing search for Wichita nightclub mass shooting suspect

Latest News

Students thank first responders
Prairie Elementary School students in Haysville hand out giftbags to thank first responders
Food Network recording show at Kansas State Fair
Food Network recording show at Kansas State Fair
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Food Network's in Hutchinson filming "Carnival Eats" at Kansas State Fair.
Food Network highlighting ‘Carnival Eats’ at Kansas State Fair