Hot, dry and gusty weekend

Record heat possible today- hot weekend(KWCH- Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hot, breezy weekend with some areas seeing record heat.

Sunny skies and gusty south winds this afternoon will contribute to another hot day with afternoon temperatures running some 15-20 degrees above normal for mid-September. A ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere is partially to blame for the unseasonable weather. This weather feature will be the strongest today, then begin to break down Sunday into Monday.

Dry weather will persist this weekend with a slight chance of showers and storms on Sunday evening across far western Kansas. Highs today will range from the low 90s in eastern Kansas, with upper 90s to near 104 across western Kansas. South wind gusts of 30-35 mph will be possible after 1pm through sunset. Highs on Sunday will remain in the low to mid 90s- but no 100 degree weather.

Our next chance of rain and a cool down comes Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front moves across Kansas. Expect highs in the 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 97

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. High: 96

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. Low: 68.

Mon: High: 92 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 89 Low: 68 Becoming partly cloudy; evening-night storms.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 63 AM showers, then partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 68 Mostly sunny and breezy.

