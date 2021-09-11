Advertisement

Hot weather continues Sunday

Highs in the 90s Sunday, cooler northwest Kansas behind a cold front
Forecast temperatures Sunday afternoon.
Forecast temperatures Sunday afternoon.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot weather will continue for much of the state Sunday, but a cold front will bring some heat relief to northern Kansas.

South winds will stay breezy through the night, which will keep temperatures warm with lows falling back to around 70 degrees by early Sunday morning.

The gusty conditions will continue throughout the day Sunday with afternoon high temperatures reaching the 90s over central and southern Kansas. Northwest Kansas will be cooler behind a cold front with highs in the upper 80s.

The front should move into the state dry, but a few thunderstorms will develop over northeast Colorado Sunday afternoon and will move into northwest Kansas around sunset.

Some gusty winds will be possible with some of the stronger storms, but the overall risk of severe weather will remain low.

Otherwise, get ready for continued heat for the start of the workweek with highs remaining in the 90s statewide Monday.

Another cold front will move into the state on Tuesday, bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and continuing into the night. Behind the front, temperatures will fall back into the lower 80s on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies and breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 69

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 96

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 68

Mon: High: 94 Mostly sunny, breezy and hot.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 68 Partly cloudy. Scattered evening and overnight storms.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 63 Slight chance of AM showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 67 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 68 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was injured in a shooting at the Broadway and Murdock Quik Trip early Friday.
WPD: Woman draws pellet gun, QuikTrip security guard shoots her
New federal vaccine requirements could impact as many as 100 million Americans.
Attorney, KS Congressional delegation respond to executive order on vaccinations
John and Pattie Speer reflect on Sept. 11, 2001, day they had planned to have been at World...
Kechi couple looks back 20 years, day they were supposed to have been in World Trade Center
Police arrested Jesus Manzano-Legarda for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting at...
Man arrested in connection to shooting that killed driver in SE Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department shared dramatic body cam footage showing firefighters’ response to...
Dramatic video shows Wichita Fire Dept. response to fully involved apartment fire

Latest News

Record heat possible today- hot weekend
Hot, dry and gusty weekend
Unusual weekend heat will end next week.
A hot weekend for Kansas
Unlike last Friday when some football games had to be postponed because of rain and lightning,...
Triple digit temps come back to Kansas
Hotter weather is lined up for the weekend
Record watch for Friday/Saturday