Hot weather continues Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot weather will continue for much of the state Sunday, but a cold front will bring some heat relief to northern Kansas.

South winds will stay breezy through the night, which will keep temperatures warm with lows falling back to around 70 degrees by early Sunday morning.

The gusty conditions will continue throughout the day Sunday with afternoon high temperatures reaching the 90s over central and southern Kansas. Northwest Kansas will be cooler behind a cold front with highs in the upper 80s.

The front should move into the state dry, but a few thunderstorms will develop over northeast Colorado Sunday afternoon and will move into northwest Kansas around sunset.

Some gusty winds will be possible with some of the stronger storms, but the overall risk of severe weather will remain low.

Otherwise, get ready for continued heat for the start of the workweek with highs remaining in the 90s statewide Monday.

Another cold front will move into the state on Tuesday, bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and continuing into the night. Behind the front, temperatures will fall back into the lower 80s on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies and breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 69

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 96

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 68

Mon: High: 94 Mostly sunny, breezy and hot.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 68 Partly cloudy. Scattered evening and overnight storms.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 63 Slight chance of AM showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 67 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 68 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.