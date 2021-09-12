Hot start to the week before cooler weather arrives

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot weather will continue for the start of the workweek before a cold front brings heat relief and storms Tuesday into Wednesday.

A few thunderstorms will move out of Colorado and into northwest Kansas this evening with activity lingering into the night. Some of the stronger storms could produce strong wind gusts.

Temperatures Monday morning will start out in the 60s for most of the state. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s with gusty south winds.

More showers and storms will be possible Monday evening and into the night over northwest Kansas. Once again some gusty winds will be possible, but the overall severe weather threat will remain low.

Better storm chances will arrive with a stronger cold front on Tuesday. A few sprinkles or light rain showers will be possible in the morning over northern Kansas, but the heavier rain will arrive by the afternoon as scattered storms develop along the front over northern and into central Kansas.

Some severe storms cannot be ruled out during the afternoon and evening with hail and strong wind gusts, but locally heavy rain will become the primary threat into Tuesday night as storms move into southern Kansas.

Rain amounts will be highest over central and eastern Kansas with one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch expected with locally higher amounts possible. Amounts over western Kansas will likely remain below one-quarter inch for most locations.

Behind the front, temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Breezy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 67

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 94

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Breezy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 68

Tue: High: 91 Partly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 65 Slight chance of AM showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 69 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.