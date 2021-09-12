Advertisement

Invasive insect spotted in 4-H entry at Kansas State Fair

FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown,...
FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. According to Rhode Island state environmental officials, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, the insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops has been found recently in the state. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) - Kansas State Fair officials judging the 4-H entomology entries last week discovered an invasive insect that prompted quarantines elsewhere.

Fair Board member Gregg Hadley the student who caught the bug, didn’t know it had prompted quarantines in at least 45 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to try to stop its spread. Hadley, Director for Extension at Kansas State’s Research and Extension, said it’s not clear how the invasive bug makes it to Kansas, but it may have hitched a ride on a camper.

Federal officials are expected to try and learn how the insect reached Kansas.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Most Read

The Wichita Fire Department shared dramatic body cam footage showing firefighters’ response to...
Dramatic video shows Wichita Fire Dept. response to fully involved apartment fire
TPD says the suspect in Topeka's most recent homicide was shot in an alley near the 700 block...
KBI: Murder suspect fled crash, pointed gun at officers before being shot
Shooting near the 1600 block of south Broadway
Shooting near the 1600 block of South Broadway, one man shot
John and Pattie Speer reflect on Sept. 11, 2001, day they had planned to have been at World...
Kechi couple looks back 20 years, day they were supposed to have been in World Trade Center
Food Network's in Hutchinson filming "Carnival Eats" at Kansas State Fair.
Food Network highlighting ‘Carnival Eats’ at Kansas State Fair

Latest News

National Women's policing day celebrated in Wichita.
Wichita Police Department celebrates National Women’s Policing Day
Hometown heroes 5k
Hometown heroes 5k
Hometown heroes 5k.
Kansas first responders hold ‘Hometown Heroes 5K’ for 9/11
Veteran airport workers remember 9/11
Veteran airport workers remember 9/11