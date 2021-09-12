Advertisement

K-State’s Skylar Thompson injured in Wildcats 31-23 win

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman watches as Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson was...
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman watches as Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson was injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State pushed through in a tough 31-23 win in their 2021 home opener against Southern Illinois.

To start the game, K-State looked to be in the zone. After the ‘Cats put up the first score, they were marching down the field. Quarterback Skylar Thompson was running and collapsed on the turf. He soon walked back to the locker room under his own power.

No official word has been given yet to the extent of Thompson’s injury.

Kansas State was up 21-3, then the Salukis ripped off 20-unanswered points to take a 23-21 halftime lead.

From there, the defense clamped down and didn’t allow Southern Illinois to score again in the second half. At the same time, Kansas State scored 10 unanswered to reclaim the lead they wouldn’t give up.

Deuce Vaughn had an exceptional performance. He carried the ball 26 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns. He largely carried the load in the second half comeback.

Up next, Kansas State (2-0) is back at home to play Nevada. That game will be played Saturday, September 18, 2021. The kick off time is currently scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

