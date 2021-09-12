Advertisement

Kansas first responders hold ‘Hometown Heroes 5K’ for 9/11

Hometown heroes 5k.
Hometown heroes 5k.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders from central Kansas gathered near Riverside Park Saturday morning to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on September 11th.

First responders say the Hometown Heroes 5K gives them a chance to reflect on the many first responders who sacrificed their lives 20 years ago.

“It’s emotional. It again knows that those who went towards it aren’t coming home that we can remember their honor,” said Dennis Darby, Deputy Chief at McPherson Fire Department.

Today's Hometown Heroes 5K pictures are up in the event page! Thank you again to everyone that participated and supported this super fun event. See you all next year....

Posted by Wichita Firefighters Auxiliary on Saturday, September 11, 2021

“All my friends that went and served several lost their lives defending everyone’s freedom. I just want to honor their sacrifices and honor the police and fire who sacrificed on 911,” stated Matthew Hoyt, member of Wichita Police and Fire rescue.

Wichita’s chapter of the Team Red, White, and Blue organization was also on the move at Sedgwick County Park. The group’s goal is to keep an American flag moving around the park’s four-mile loop from sun up to sundown.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Fire Department shared dramatic body cam footage showing firefighters’ response to...
Dramatic video shows Wichita Fire Dept. response to fully involved apartment fire
TPD says the suspect in Topeka's most recent homicide was shot in an alley near the 700 block...
KBI: Murder suspect fled crash, pointed gun at officers before being shot
Shooting near the 1600 block of south Broadway
Shooting near the 1600 block of South Broadway, one man shot
John and Pattie Speer reflect on Sept. 11, 2001, day they had planned to have been at World...
Kechi couple looks back 20 years, day they were supposed to have been in World Trade Center
Food Network's in Hutchinson filming "Carnival Eats" at Kansas State Fair.
Food Network highlighting ‘Carnival Eats’ at Kansas State Fair

Latest News

Hometown heroes 5k
Hometown heroes 5k
Veteran airport workers remember 9/11
Veteran airport workers remember 9/11
Veteran Airport workers speak about their experiences on September 11th 2001
Veteran Wichita airport workers and former mayor reflect on September 11, 2001
generic
Stabbing near Pawnee and Meridian, woman received minor injuries