Kansas first responders hold ‘Hometown Heroes 5K’ for 9/11

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders from central Kansas gathered near Riverside Park Saturday morning to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on September 11th.

First responders say the Hometown Heroes 5K gives them a chance to reflect on the many first responders who sacrificed their lives 20 years ago.

“It’s emotional. It again knows that those who went towards it aren’t coming home that we can remember their honor,” said Dennis Darby, Deputy Chief at McPherson Fire Department.

Today's Hometown Heroes 5K pictures are up in the event page! Thank you again to everyone that participated and supported this super fun event. See you all next year.... Posted by Wichita Firefighters Auxiliary on Saturday, September 11, 2021

“All my friends that went and served several lost their lives defending everyone’s freedom. I just want to honor their sacrifices and honor the police and fire who sacrificed on 911,” stated Matthew Hoyt, member of Wichita Police and Fire rescue.

Wichita’s chapter of the Team Red, White, and Blue organization was also on the move at Sedgwick County Park. The group’s goal is to keep an American flag moving around the park’s four-mile loop from sun up to sundown.

