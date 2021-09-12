Advertisement

Mahomes rallies Chiefs to win over Browns

Chiefs beat browns 33 to 29
Chiefs beat browns 33 to 29
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs started slowly on Sunday but did more of what they’ve done quite a bit over the past few years - win.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 and three touchdowns and ran for another touchdown as the Chiefs rallied for a 33-29 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Kansas City trailed 22-10 at halftime but played much better in the second half. Travis Kelce caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes with 7:04 left to complete the comeback and set the final margin.

Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield threw for 321 yards, but he was picked off by Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes with 1:09 left to end any hope of a comeback.

