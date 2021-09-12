More heat, more wind- next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The heat and breezy conditions will continue through Tuesday for most of the state, however a cold front promises cooler temperatures by midweek.

We are not expecting record highs today, however afternoon temperatures will be 10-20 degrees above normal with highs in the mid 90s to 100. South winds will be gusty through the afternoon. Gusts approaching 30-35 mph. A front across western Kansas will trigger a few evening and overnight storms for the northwest. A few of these storms may be severe with damaging wind gusts and 1″ hail possible between 7-10 pm. Storms should diminish after midnight.

Monday looks like another hot day with isolated late day storms possible in northwest Kansas. South winds will be gusty through the afternoon and highs will reach the 90s to near 100. A stronger cold front will move into Kansas Tuesday afternoon and through all of the region by Wednesday. This system will bring another chance of rain/storms to Kansas with the heaviest rain expected over central and eastern Kansas Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Cooler temperatures will follow with highs in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately it looks like the 90s return to the forecast for the end of the week and next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 96

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 68

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 69

Tue: High: 92 Mostly sunny. Scattered evening and overnight storms.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 65 Chance of AM showers, otherwise partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 68 Sunny and a bit breezy.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 70 Sunny and breezy.

