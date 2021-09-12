Advertisement

Explosion at apartment complex collapses part of building

Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped.
Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — An explosion collapsed part of a building at an apartment complex in suburban Atlanta.

The Dunwoody Police Department wrote on social media that they received a report of an explosion at Arrive Apartments shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Photos from the scene show part of a building collapsed into heaps.

Police said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

They did not immediately release any information about injuries.

Eboni Thornton told WSB-TV that she heard a loud noise and then saw the leasing office was collapsed on the left side.

Thornton said she saw a couple people limping and bleeding and being carried out of the rubble.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Fire Department shared dramatic body cam footage showing firefighters’ response to...
Dramatic video shows Wichita Fire Dept. response to fully involved apartment fire
TPD says the suspect in Topeka's most recent homicide was shot in an alley near the 700 block...
KBI: Murder suspect fled crash, pointed gun at officers before being shot
John and Pattie Speer reflect on Sept. 11, 2001, day they had planned to have been at World...
Kechi couple looks back 20 years, day they were supposed to have been in World Trade Center
Shooting near the 1600 block of south Broadway
Shooting near the 1600 block of South Broadway, one man shot
Food Network's in Hutchinson filming "Carnival Eats" at Kansas State Fair.
Food Network highlighting ‘Carnival Eats’ at Kansas State Fair

Latest News

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities
Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico
FILE - In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, British singer Rod Stewart poses for the...
Judge cancels Rod Stewart’s trial, sets plea deal hearing
Helicopters with the Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations Section dropped water to assist...
Firefighters advance on blaze that closed part of California freeway