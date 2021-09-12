Advertisement

Wichita Police Department celebrates National Women’s Policing Day

National Women's policing day celebrated in Wichita.
National Women's policing day celebrated in Wichita.(WPD Facebook)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s National Women in Policing Day, which marks a special day for women in the Wichita Police Force. WPD says for the first time, an all-female shift patrolled Sunday morning at its west substation.

Officer Lorie Kimrey of the Wichita Police Department says, “this is just a small amount of officers that are working today... So, you know, we could probably cover all four bureaus if we wanted to.”

Zora Graves, a former WPD patrol officer, and Kathy Dye a former WPD detective both believe the job’s atmosphere is changing for the better, stating, “the climate has changed... It’s wonderful.”

September 12th is meant to honor the women who chose the path to become police officers. It is National Police Woman...

Posted by Wichita Police Department on Sunday, September 12, 2021

Both of these women handed out yellow and red roses to officers, and each said they were proud of what they saw today.

“We love it. Never saw it before, in our careers at all. It’s wonderful,” said Graves.

National Women in Policing Day is a special one for these officers and they say they’re excited to continue paving the way for other women in the future.

“They had to go through all the trials and tribulations of women in a male-dominated field so, we really appreciate them for paving the way for us to have this job today,” stated Kimrey.

