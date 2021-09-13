Advertisement

1 dead in head-on crash in Geary County Sunday

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Geary County that killed at least one person Sunday.

KHP said around 5:30 p.m. a car crossed a median on I-70 and crashed head on into a semi. Both vehicles were in flames when crews arrived.

One person died and the driver of the semi had only minor injuries.

KHP hasn’t confirmed how many others were in the car because of the extent of the fire.

