Barton County Sheriffs recover a pair of stolen vehicles

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office has recently recovered two vehicles stolen in other jurisdictions.

On Sept. 10 just after 1 p.m., the office received a Crime Stoppers tip about a stolen vehicle that had been abandoned in the Arkansas River. Deputies searched the area with the department drone and located a 2004 Dodge 3500 truck stuck in the sand east of the diversion dam. The vehicle had been stolen from Rush County and evidently abandoned in the river.

The Sheriff’s office, along with local wrecker companies, was able to remove the vehicle and return it to Rush County. The theft is being investigated by the Rush County Sheriff’s office.

At about 1:30 Monday morning, a deputy sheriff attempted to stop a 1989 Ford F350 with an license plate that had been expired since 2017. When the deputy signaled the driver to stop, the suspect fled in a vehicle for approximately 5 miles. The driver appeared to exit the vehicle at the intersection of Northwest 130 Ave. and 140 Road and fled on foot.

Deputies along with the K9 officer from Great Bend Police Department searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect. It was determined the vehicle had been stolen from Rooks County. The vehicle was impounded and the incident is under investigation.

