WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting this week, Sedgwick County residents will be able to get rid of bulky waste at no cost.

The county will post a link to the coupon on its website on Wednesday (Sept. 15). Residents will be able to get rid of 1,000 pounds of bulky waste.

The coupon can be used through Nov. 24.

