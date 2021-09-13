Family of Ernie Ortiz renews calls for justice

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The murder of Ernie Ortiz in Garden City hit everyone who knew him hard.

Two years after he was found shot outside of his family restaurant, his relatives are launching a new effort to find Justice for Ernie Ortiz.

JUSTICE FOR ERNIE ORTIZ On September 12, 2019, the life of beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, Ernie Ortiz,... Posted by Justice for Ernie Ortiz on Sunday, September 12, 2021

“The longer it lingers on, I think that it becomes a little bit more challenging each day,” said Alex Ramos, a nephew to Ernie. “Two years have passed, and it still feels like this just happened yesterday.”

On this anniversary, the memories of Ernie are being replayed and his music reaching out. Saturday, members of Ernie’s family performed at the Garden City Fiesta.

Ernie’s sister Carol Ramos said, “Ernie did singing, he played the organ, he played the trumpet and did dancing as he played his music.”

Family of Ernie Ortiz performing at the Garden City Fiesta Sept. 11, 2021. (kwch)

Alex said, “We’re really taking the weekend to honor my Uncle Ernie. Out in Garden City, they have the yearly Fiesta. One of his last duties that he did was he was the Grand Marshall for the Fiesta. He took great honor and pride in that role.”

Family and music went hand in hand for Ernie. From an early age, Ernie was performing on stage or at church. He started with his father, joined Musical Voyage and continued to perform with his family until his passing.

“He had a dance band that he played with my dad, that started many years ago. After my father could no longer play, Ernie continued to play,” Carol said.

If Ernie wasn’t known for his songs, it was his second home where Ernie could be seen. Ernie ran the family restaurant El Conquestidor in Garden City, which opened in 1981.

“He was there every single day. Those that were regulars could always see him at the register, at the front, greeting them by their first name,” said Alex.

Late on September 12, 2019, the restaurant was where Ernie was found shot. He would die a short time later.

“Tragic to think of how it ended, with him leaving one evening for the very last time and never to step foot in that restaurant again,” said Alex.

“There’s no way to describe it; having a brother like Ernie we very special.” Carol said, “When we learned of his passing, it hit all of us very, very hard. To this day, it still hurts.”

Garden City Police said early in the investigation it looked like a possible robbery. Soon after Ernie’s death, Marcus Roady was arrested and charged with Ernie’s murder. In December 2020, the charge was dismissed without prejudice, although the Finney County District Attorney said Roady could be charged again with Ernie’s death if new or additional evidence is found.

“It’s still heartbreaking to know that there’s still somebody out there that we don’t know who it is,” Carol said.

Ernie’s nieces and nephews are spearheading the effort to bring this case to a close. On the second anniversary of his death, launching Justice for Ernie Ortiz with a Facebook page and Go Fund Me.

Alex said, “Lose a loved one, it’s hard enough, but to lose it tragically like we lost our uncle that’s very difficult to accept, and we just want some closure. We want to make sure that the individual or the individuals that are responsible for this are brought to justice.”

“This is our way of helping Ernie and see that this is all taken care of. He was very well-loved. Not just us, but everybody in the Garden City community,” said Carol.

Alex said they are working with local law enforcement on this effort to bring attention to the case, keep his uncle’s legacy alive and honor the work he did in the community.

“He was one of the best men, individuals that I’ve ever met. He was, quite honestly, everyone’s favorite uncle, everyone’s favorite brother, cousin, friend, boss. Any capacity that you know him, he was everyone’s favorite,” said Alex.

For Ernie’s family, they said since Ernie is no longer here to speak on his behalf, they will be his voice.

Carol said, “He will never be forgotten. He will always be remembered and always be in our hearts.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300. Those wishing to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers at (620) 275-7807 or text their tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP, and to Tip411 (847411).

