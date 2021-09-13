Football fans flock to Wichita bars and grills for opening NFL Sunday games

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first NFL Sunday of the season and football fans filled bars and restaurants around Wichita. Business managers and customers both said they’ve been looking forward to this day for a while.

Big screens, burgers and brews: the perfect game day recipe.

“All of the red and yellow in the building, everyone cheering for their favorite teams, the fun little rivalries. It’s just fun to watch, especially from behind the bar. We always have all hands-on deck,” said Pumphouse’s assistant general manager Melina Meinhardt.

She said they have to over-prepare for the number of customers on gamedays.

“Definitely have started to see people get here early, even for the three o’clock game like today,” said Meinhardt. “We had a line at the door when we opened here at eleven.”

Watching the Chiefs game at Pumphouse, Madison Johnson said, “We’re super excited because it does feel like a fall homecoming in a sense where everything is coming back to normal. We’re super excited.”

As gameday regulars, Johnson and her friends were part of that crowd that arrived early to save tables for the Chiefs game.

“I’ve only been coming two years, but I think the guys have been coming here for like ten years and then that’s how that tradition started,” said Johnson. “It’s like an ongoing joke with my family is that I’m always here on Sunday. Don’t ask me to do anything else because I’m camped.”

With football season being such a lucrative part of the year for bars and restaurants. Businesses want to provide the best game day experience to keep customers coming back. That’s why Pumphouse has installed more televisions for this season; now with more than 80 TVs and several projector screens.

Johnson said, “It’s basically our home away from home. It’s really the best place to watch a game just from all the TVs.”

Manager Meinhardt estimated over 200 people at the bar and grille for this first Sunday of the NFL season. She expects even more as the weather starts to cool.

