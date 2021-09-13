Advertisement

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo test positive for COVID

Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta test positive for COVID-19. The affected gorillas are now being treated.
Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta test positive for COVID-19. The affected gorillas are now being treated.(Source: Zoo Atlanta, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WSB) – A group of gorillas at Zoo Atlanta will soon get COVID-19 vaccines after testing positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, workers observed coughing, nasal discharge and minor changes in the appetite of its lowland gorillas.

They tested the animals and presumptive results were positive. The affected gorillas are now being treated.

Once they are well, zookeepers plan to give the primates a COVID-19 vaccine developed specifically for animals.

The zoo said it will also continue to test the animals regularly. Zoo officials don’t know how they became infected.

“The infections occurred in an area of the zoo where COVID safety protocols are already at their most stringent,” a press release said.

While humans can transmit the virus to animals, there is no evidence that zoo animals can transmit the virus to humans, health experts say.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown,...
Invasive insect spotted in 4-H entry at Kansas State Fair
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman watches as Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson was...
K-State’s Skylar Thompson injured in Wildcats 31-23 win
Spirit to receive largest payout by U.S. government to keep jobs
generic
Stabbing near Pawnee and Meridian, woman received minor injuries
Shooting near the 1600 block of south Broadway
Shooting near the 1600 block of South Broadway, one man shot

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin said he won't support a $3.5 trillion budget plan.
Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan
Children with goats
Eye on Agriculture: Walton Rural Life Center
Sedgwick County bulky waste coupon
Bulky waste coupons available Sept. 15 in Sedgwick County
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken readies for contentious Afghan hearings in Congress