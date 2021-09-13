Advertisement

Hot start to the workweek

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warm start to the workweek, but cooler temps are on the...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warm start to the workweek, but cooler temps are on the way.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warm start to the workweek with wake-up temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. The heat is on (again) later today as temperatures top-out in the middle 90s under a mainly sunny sky.

A cold front is coming to Kansas late tonight and Tuesday. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms during the evening and overnight hours tomorrow followed by cooler, fall-like conditions on Wednesday.

Some of the storms on Tuesday evening may be strong with heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail, but a big outbreak of severe weather is not expected.

However, the taste of fall will not last long as hotter weather comes back to Kansas. Expect highs to quickly climb back into the 90s on Thursday and remain there through the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny, continued breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; evening/overnight storms. S 10-20. High: 91

Wed: Low: 65. High: 85. Rain early, then decreasing clouds/cooler.

Thu: Low: 64. High: 91. Sunny, warmer.

Fri: Low: 67. High: 93. Sunshine.

Sat: Low: 68. High: 95. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 94. Sunny and windy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown,...
Invasive insect spotted in 4-H entry at Kansas State Fair
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman watches as Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson was...
K-State’s Skylar Thompson injured in Wildcats 31-23 win
generic
Stabbing near Pawnee and Meridian, woman received minor injuries
Shooting near the 1600 block of south Broadway
Shooting near the 1600 block of South Broadway, one man shot
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson had to be helped back to the locker room after...
K-State holds off Southern Illinois in home opener

Latest News

3 day forecast for Wichita.
Hot start to the week before cooler weather arrives
Hot and breezy forecast
More heat, more wind- next few days
Forecast temperatures Sunday afternoon.
Hot weather continues Sunday
Record heat possible today- hot weekend
Hot, dry and gusty weekend