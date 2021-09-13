Hot start to the workweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warm start to the workweek with wake-up temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. The heat is on (again) later today as temperatures top-out in the middle 90s under a mainly sunny sky.

A cold front is coming to Kansas late tonight and Tuesday. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms during the evening and overnight hours tomorrow followed by cooler, fall-like conditions on Wednesday.

Some of the storms on Tuesday evening may be strong with heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail, but a big outbreak of severe weather is not expected.

However, the taste of fall will not last long as hotter weather comes back to Kansas. Expect highs to quickly climb back into the 90s on Thursday and remain there through the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny, continued breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; evening/overnight storms. S 10-20. High: 91

Wed: Low: 65. High: 85. Rain early, then decreasing clouds/cooler.

Thu: Low: 64. High: 91. Sunny, warmer.

Fri: Low: 67. High: 93. Sunshine.

Sat: Low: 68. High: 95. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 94. Sunny and windy.

