Kansas attorney general expands investigation into natural gas price hike

Natural Gas
Natural Gas(kfyr)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Attorney General Office said Monday it is expanding its investigation into that natural gas price spike back in February.

The attorney general’s office said it has submitted a request for proposals to retain a law firm with expertise in the natural gas marketplace.

The state has been looking into whether the sharp increases violated state laws against price gouging during disaster situations.

