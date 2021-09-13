Riverfest cancels some events amid rising COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The second part of the Wichita River Festival starts Sept. 30. With COVID-19 cases still rising, Wichita Festivals, Inc., the organization behind the event, has been hard at work to make sure the festival is as safe as possible.

Teri Mott, Director of Marketing & Communication for Witchia Festivals, says multiple Riverfest events have now been canceled including the Cajun Food Fest, due to a lack of volunteers, a multicultural event and all children’s events, such as Touch a Truck and Kids Corner.

“We will not have the events that are specifically for small kids. We have been concerned about the kiddos because those 11 and younger cannot be vaccinated. And so, we just really want to be careful to not encourage them to get together in groups,” said Mott.

Mott said as of now all of the concerts are still set to go, but that could change in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.