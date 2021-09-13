Saline County commodity distribution Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saline County’s commodities distribution for the month is this week.

On Wednesday morning, the county will be giving food to those who need it -- like milk, produce and canned goods.

It’s from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 4-H building in Kenwood Park in Salina.

Face masks are required and you’ll need to bring an ID and proof that you live in the county.

