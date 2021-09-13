Advertisement

Scattered storms & a cooldown coming

A cold front will change the weather Tuesday and Wednesday
Shower and storms will help to cool things down Tuesday.
Shower and storms will help to cool things down Tuesday.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says a cold front arriving Tuesday will bring scattered storms to the area Tuesday afternoon and night for a good part of the state. While big rainfall amounts are not likely on a large scale, some areas could get around .50″ by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 60s to begin the day Tuesday. Highs will be in the 80s across northern Kansas, but end up near 90 around Wichita. It will not be as windy. Best chances for rain will come in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday cools down with highs in the low to mid 80s. Clouds will begin moving out during the late afternoon.

Warmer weather will be back. Highs approach 90 degrees again by the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; scattered late day storms. Wind: S 10-20. High: 90.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy; scattered storms. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 65.

Wed: High: 84 AM showers, then decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 91 LOw: 67 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 93 LOw: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 69 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 92 Low: 68 Mostly sunny; windy.

