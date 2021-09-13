Spirit to receive largest payout by U.S. government to keep jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. government said it’s giving a hand to aircraft companies who suffered during the pandemic in an effort to keep jobs.

That includes Spirit Aerosystems which is set to get the biggest payout from the Biden administration.

Spirit will reportedly get $75.5 million from the $482 million payout – the most of any company.

The transportation department said that should protect more than 3,200 jobs at Spirit alone and as many as 22,500 nationwide.

The Transportation Department says the companies getting the money must not lay off workers or cut their pay.

An estimated 100,000 aerospace jobs have been lost since the start of the pandemic.

