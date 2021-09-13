Advertisement

Spirit to receive largest payout by U.S. government to keep jobs

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. government said it’s giving a hand to aircraft companies who suffered during the pandemic in an effort to keep jobs.

That includes Spirit Aerosystems which is set to get the biggest payout from the Biden administration.

Spirit will reportedly get $75.5 million from the $482 million payout – the most of any company.

The transportation department said that should protect more than 3,200 jobs at Spirit alone and as many as 22,500 nationwide.

The Transportation Department says the companies getting the money must not lay off workers or cut their pay.

An estimated 100,000 aerospace jobs have been lost since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown,...
Invasive insect spotted in 4-H entry at Kansas State Fair
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman watches as Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson was...
K-State’s Skylar Thompson injured in Wildcats 31-23 win
generic
Stabbing near Pawnee and Meridian, woman received minor injuries
Shooting near the 1600 block of south Broadway
Shooting near the 1600 block of South Broadway, one man shot
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson had to be helped back to the locker room after...
K-State holds off Southern Illinois in home opener

Latest News

Jillian Forsberg met her best friend Lindsey Lewis in high school in Fort Scott.
Wichita woman shares story of loss to encourage heart health education
Saline County’s commodities distribution for the month is this week.
Saline County commodity distribution Wednesday
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 dead in head-on crash in Geary County Sunday
Airport workers, Mayor Knight reflect on September 11