Valley Center man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed off-duty officer, son

Stacy Woodson and his son, Braeden, died in April 2018 when a man's pickup hit their motorcycle.
Stacy Woodson and his son, Braeden, died in April 2018 when a man's pickup hit their motorcycle.(Family of Stacy Woodson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Valley Center man, charged in the 2018 deaths of an off-duty Wichita police officer and his son, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Thirty-nine-year-old James Dalrymple entered the guilty plea last Friday, Sept. 10, in Sedgwick County District Court. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 23.

Investigators say Dalrymple was driving a pickup north on 167th Street West in Sedgwick County when he pulled out in front of a motorcycle headed east on 21st Street North. WPD Officer Stacey Woodson and his 11-year-old son were on that motorcycle.

An affidavit said Dalrymple was under the influence of alcohol when the crash happened a little after 8 p.m. on April 27, 2018.

Test results reflect Dalyrmple’s blood-alcohol level was .044 according to a blood test that came three hours after the crash. This is well below the legal limit of .08.

The argument in court was over Dalrymple’s blood-alcohol level when the crash happened and whether it would have been above the legal limit at that time.

In May 2019, a Sedgwick County District Court judge ruled that there was enough evidence against Dalrymple for his case to go to trial. Last week’s guilty plea moves the case to the sentencing phase.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

