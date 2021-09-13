Walton Rural Life puts agricultural twist on common subjects

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Agricultural education is no stranger to the classrooms in Kansas high schools and middle schools, but one school in is taking it a step further.

In Walton, Kansas lies not your ordinary elementary school. Walton Rural Life, a kindergarten-through-fourth-grade charter school, uses agriculture to teach students about math, science, economics, and responsibility. It’s the first public elementary school in Kansas to add agriculture to its curriculum, and its teachers put a spin on common subjects by adding an agricultural twist.

School personnel says Walton Rural Life is the last rural school in Harvey County, and with declining enrollment they decide to become a charter school. Angela Black, a second-grade teacher at the school, said this was a fantastic decision to make for not only the kids, but for the community.

“At that point in time the state of Kansas provided funding if you became a charter school, and what’s around us but agriculture?” Black said. “That was the best gateway for our kids. It’s something we can take and use as a vehicle to teach them all the things they need to know. The City of Walton really rallies around us. A lot of our rural families really help support our school. We really appreciate the support we get from our rural community around us.”

The hands-on learning approach has led to a surge in enrollment - there’s now a waiting list at the school. Walton’s goal is to take a deeper dive into common subjects and make them applicable to rural living.

“Kids can get deeper with what they’re studying through this very like hands-on project-based approach instead of just like handing out a worksheet and having them watch a video about it,” said Walton third-grade teacher Savanna Saylors. “They actually get to go out and do the planting themselves and take care of the animals.”

Even outside the classroom, teachers at Walton Rural Life encourage every parent to teach their children the basics of agriculture. Whether it is driving down the road in the family car, or riding on a school bus, Black says children need to know the fields outside is where their food comes from.

“So often it seems like such a simple thing, but kids don’t know where their food comes from. We need to teach them what is in the fields and what is the purpose of it and why it is important to their life,” Black said. “I think the younger we can start them, the more appreciative they can be of what makes America.”

