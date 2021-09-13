Advertisement

Week of September 13: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Trim Carpenter | Guthridge/Nighswonger Corp | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11516657

TUESDAY: Termination Technication | Vermillion Inc | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11619753 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Manufacturing Engineer

WEDNESDAY: Building Inspector | City of Park City | Park City | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11565479 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Public Works Water Tech, Police Officer II, Maintenance Tech, Assistant Court Clerk, Utility Cashier/Receptionist

THURSDAY: Licensed Practical Nurse | ResCare of Kansas | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11621530 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Case Manager, Direct Support Professionals, Registered Nurse and Program Manager

FRIDAY: IT Help Desk Technician | BG Products | El Dorado | www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11580368 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple positions in Wichita, El Dorado and Derby including Purchasing Clerk, Project Manager, Production Maintenance Tech, Business Systems Analyst

