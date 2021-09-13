Advertisement

Wichita hospital reminds public ‘Wesley is not a public testing site’

Wesley Healthcare continues no-visitor policy.
Wesley Healthcare continues no-visitor policy.(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wesley Medical Center is reminding the public that it is not a testing site for COVID-19.

The hospital said as the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in Kansas, its emergency rooms are seeing more patients requesting to be tested for the virus which is putting additional strain on resources.

“While we are able to test individuals presenting with severe symptoms who may require admission to the hospital, Wesley is not a public testing site and does not offer walk-in COVID-19 testing,” said Lowell Ebersole, DO, chief medical officer for Wesley Healthcare.

Unless symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath are severe, the hospital said people concerned about COVID-19 should quarantine themselves at home.

“Typically, those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine will not require additional treatment,” Dr. Ebersole said. “However, those who have not been vaccinated may find themselves facing more serious symptoms. If that occurs, they should seek care immediately.”

If area residents feel they should be tested for COVID-19, Dr. Ebersole recommends checking the list of public testing locations maintained by the Sedgwick County Health Department on its website at https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/sampling-and-testing-information/covid-19-testing-locations/.

“We want to make sure we can provide care to those patients who need it most,” Ebersole said. “If area residents wish to be tested for COVID-19, we ask that they utilize the resources already locally available.”

As of Monday, Wesley and Ascension Via Christi reported a total of 206 patients with COVID-19 and 78 of those patients in the ICU. The last time the numbers were that high was in January.

The percentage of tests coming back positive in Sedgwick County is now at 9.6%, and that number continues to go up. There have been 304 new cases since Saturday. The county no longer updates data on Sundays.

In Kansas, there were more than 3,100 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. There were also 32 new hospitalizations and seven new deaths.

