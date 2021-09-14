Bob Dole remembers Norm Macdonald’s impressions on SNL
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole is remembering the late Norm Macdonald for his comedic talents.
Macdonald portrayed the senator from Kansas on Saturday Night Live. The two met about a week after Dole lost the 1996 election.
“Norm @normmacdonald was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL,” tweeted Dole. “*Bob Dole* will miss Norm Macdonald.”
Macdonald died Tuesday after a nine-year battle with cancer.
