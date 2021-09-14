Advertisement

Cold front is coming to Kansas Tuesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will move across Kansas today.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will move across Kansas today. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms during the evening and overnight hours tomorrow followed by cooler, fall-like conditions on Wednesday.

Some of the storms this evening may be strong with heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail, but a big outbreak of severe weather is not expected. The best chance of rain/thunder in Wichita and Hutch will take place between 6pm and midnight.

The taste of fall will not last long as hotter weather comes back to Kansas. Expect highs to quickly climb back into the 90s on Thursday and remain there through the weekend. In fact, this Saturday and Sunday look just as sunny, hot, and windy as last weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/E 10-15. High: 91.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms likely. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Showers early, then decreasing clouds/cooler. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 85.

Thu: Low: 64. High: 91. Sunny, warmer.

Fri: Low: 67. High: 92. Sunny, breezy.

Sat: Low: 68. High: 94. Sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 95. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 91. Mostly sunny, windy; overnight storm chance.

