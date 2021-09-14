Dillons celebrates 100 years at the Kansas State Fair on Dollar Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was Dollar Day at the Kansas State Fair on Monday. That means fairgoers could get in for $1 or for free if they showed their Dillons Plus Card.

Dillons was also on the fairgrounds celebrating 100 years in business and giving back.

The company was raising money for The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation by selling anniversary books for $20. The grocery store chain will also be donating $100,000 to help feed hungry Kansans.

Dillons’ booth featured walls covered in pictures from the past and a display for employees to sign their names.

“There’s a chalk art display, a building contest. we’re providing some prizes through the spinning wheel and we’re also providing a chance to win 5,000 fuel points,” said Sheila Regher, Corporate Affairs Manager for Dillons.

The Dillons booth is located across from the Domestic Arts Building and is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For a list of other events and exhibits see the fair’s daily schedule, here: https://www.kansasstatefair.com/p/plan-your-visit1/schedule.

