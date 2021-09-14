Advertisement

Fire contained underneath grandstand at Kansas State Fair

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson Fire crews Tuesday morning to a fire in the Grandstand at the Kansas State Fair. The fire started in a vendor space occupied by European Leather. Bystanders used fire extinguishers to knock down the flames before firefighters arrived and extinguished hot spots. The damage was limited to the affected booth space and no injuries were reported.

A subsequent investigation found the cause to be a faulty extension cord. The Kansas Department of Health was summoned to evaluate food vendors in the grandstand, and all were allowed to reopen.

