Hundreds gathered outside KU frathouse over alleged rape

Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of protesters are gathered outside of a frat house on the University of Kansas Campus.

Attendees tell 13 NEWS that they are protesting the rape of a woman last night by a member of the fraternity Phi Kappa Psi. They want the man to be arrested for his actions.

Campus Police and Lawrence Police are reportedly on scene. Lawrence Police told 13 NEWS that they responded to what was originally reported as a trespassing, and encountered a few hundred protesters. They, along with the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office, have maintained a presence in the area. 15th St. has been closed from Engel to Learned Hall Rd.

No arrests or injuries have been reported.

Phi Kappa Psi released a statement on the issue before the protest Monday. They say they are aware of the allegations, and are fully cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

“On Sunday, September 12, Phi Kappa Psi became aware of allegations against a new undergraduate member based on alleged events occurring at the chapter house on the night of Saturday, September 11. University of Kansas officials were immediately notified so a full and prompt investigation could be initiated. Phi Kappa Psi takes these allegations very seriously and will fully cooperate with law enforcement.”

A petition has been created to remove Phi Kappa Psi from campus to stand in solidarity with those effected.

https://www.change.org/p/university-of-kansas-ban-phi-kappa-psi-932b2965-f34d-4c5a-a7c7-97405f878428

