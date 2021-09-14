Sedgwick County Detention Deputy charged with disorderly conduct

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Detention Deputy was charged Monday in Wichita Municipal Court for misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct. The charge stems from an off-duty incident on Aug. 26.

The Detention Deputy, Aareon White, has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office for almost six months. White has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation, which is being conducted by the Professional Standards Unit of the Sheriff’s Office.

