Sept. 14 Eye on Agriculture Update

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Officials say firefighters are trying to put out fires in concealed spots in the ceiling and walls at JBS Beef Plant in Grand Island, Neb. Police are using to find hot spots.

Members of the Grand Island Fire Department have been battling fire at the plant since they first received the call Sunday night. Crews do not know what started the fire. There are no reports of injuries. The scene is still active, and fire officials have not started their investigation.

The Husker Harvest days kick off Tuesday in Grand Island. The largest U.S. farm show runs through Thursday. It connects farmers with agriculture’s leading companies.

The USDA has expanded its assistance to cover feed transportation costs for drought-impacted ranchers in Kansas. It will help cover the cost of transporting feed for livestock that relay on grazing. The USDA is updating the emergency assistance for livestock, honeybees, and farm-raised fish program to include to immediately cover feed transportation costs. The farm service agency is expected to release more details on this program later this month.

