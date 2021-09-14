Severe Thunderstorm Watch

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front is pushing through the state tonight and bringing the potential for severe weather with it. Expect strong thunderstorms through the evening with dime-quarter size hail, 50-65 mph winds and periods of heavy rain all possible. The risk for severe storms holds until 11 pm for southwestern and southcentral Kansas. Most storms will shut down through the night but some showers could linger into your Wednesday start, mainly around Wichita.

Expect a cooler and mild Wednesday with clearing skies and temperatures in the mid to low 80′s. By Friday the 90′s return to the forecast and look to hold for the weekend.

We continue the rollercoaster ride with temperatures for the next week. But, there’s a strong cold front setting up for early next week that looks to usher Fall into the forecast, and with this one cooler temperatures may stick better.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms likely. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Early showers, then becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 67.

Thu: High: 89 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 68 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 69 Sunny.

Mon: High: 92 Low: 69 Sunny; windy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

