SILVER ALERT: Valley Center police searching for missing man

Valley Center police are asking for the public's help to locate 80-year-old Larry Edwards.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - Valley Center police are asking for the public’s help to find Larry Edwards. The 80-year-old was reported missing at 2:46 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said Edwards was last seen driving a Royal Blue Ford Escape with Kansas Veteran plate 47CPL with back-end damage to the liftgate. Edwards had left his wife in east Wichita near K-96 and 21st Street around 9:30 a.m. A delayed hit response found Larry had been stopped by a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper at 2:25 p.m. on US-166, south of Sedan, heading westbound.

Edwards is described as being 5′10, 180 pounds, bald, with hazel eyes.

If you see Edwards or his vehicle, you are asked to contact the Valley Center Police Department via Sedgwick County 911.

