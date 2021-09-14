St. John-Hudson Schools closed for a week due to COVID-19, staff shortages

ST. JOHN, Kan. (KWCH) - A western Kansas school district will be closed for a week due to increasing COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.

USD 350 St. John-Hudson Schools, which is north of Pratt, will be closed from Sept. 13-17.

Remote learning will not be available, as well as meals.

The district said in a Facebook post that school and activities will resume on Sept. 20.

COVID testing for students will be available, but limited.

