St. John-Hudson Schools closed for a week due to COVID-19, staff shortages
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. JOHN, Kan. (KWCH) - A western Kansas school district will be closed for a week due to increasing COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.
USD 350 St. John-Hudson Schools, which is north of Pratt, will be closed from Sept. 13-17.
Remote learning will not be available, as well as meals.
The district said in a Facebook post that school and activities will resume on Sept. 20.
COVID testing for students will be available, but limited.
