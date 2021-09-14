WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - TikTok challenges cause problems for schools in Sedgwick County.

Schools in Sedgwick County are facing problems with another social media craze causing disruptions. This is in the form of a pair of challenges on the video-sharing service, TikTok. One challenge is called “The Bathroom Challenge,” which basically calls for the destruction of property. The other is called “The Devious Licks Challenge,” which calls for stealing things of little value like items from a bathroom or a classroom.

Both are causing problems for local schools.

Wichita Public Schools Director of Safety Terri Moses said a few of the district’s buildings have been affected by the recent TikTok challenges.

“At this point, it’s been minor vandalism or theft, nothing major,” Moses said. “It just disrupts school.”

At Wichita’s Curtis Middle School, teachers were notified that someone vandalized all of the boys’ restrooms in the building.

“It does disrupt the hard work of our custodial staff that work hard to make sure that we have clean, well-supplied places,” Moses said.

At Maize High School, only restrooms near the commons will be open for students, moving forward. This new policy was announced this week due to vandalism, theft and graffiti taking place in restrooms.

“Just a lot of things that are done on social media, we try to educate students that this is going to last out there on the internet for a long time,” Moses said.

The safety director for the state’s largest school district has a reminder for everyone.

“When you see something that you know is wrong, that it isn’t part of the values that you were raised with, part of the values that we talk about on a regular basis, don’t participate. don’t encourage it. it is as simple as ‘do the right thing,’” Moses said.

She also encourages parents to talk with their children, especially in middle school and high school, about consequences for taking part in the kinds of challenges that have disrupted local schools. Questions parents can ask include, “What are you seeing online?” “What do you think about this?” “Would you participate?” And “If you participate, what are the consequences?”

