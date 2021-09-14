Where’s Shane? Hillsboro Arts and Crafts Fair

Advertisement

By Shane Konicki
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out in Hillsboro to learn about the Hillsboro Arts and Crafts Fair! This fun event is this weekend,  Sept. 18th, and will be an extravaganza of local vendors and shops that can’t wait to show off what they’ve got to sell! If you want more information on everything going on this weekend,  head to hillsboroartsandcraftsfair.org.

