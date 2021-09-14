Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce names first African American president, CEO

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce announced its next president and CEO on Monday.

The chamber said John Rolfe will succeed Gary Plummer who departed in April. Rolfe will also become the first African American to hold the title of president and CEO for the chamber.

His duties will include “building relationships with our community partners, proactively advocating for changes that increase the competitiveness of our businesses and our region and will serve as a public voice on important issues in the community. In addition, he will lead and inspire the high-performing Chamber staff and will continue to work with the Chamber affiliate organizations and programs to maintain meaningful and effective support.” The chamber said in a release Monday afternoon.

Rolfe comes from Kansas Leadership Center where he has served as Chief Business Officer since 2019. Rolfe’s first day with the chamber is Oct. 4.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.