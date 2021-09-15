7-year-old dies in Ford County crash

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A seven-year-old girl died and two others have serious injuries after a crash in Ford County Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman from Arizona was driving eastbound attempting to pass a car on U-50 when she hit another car head-on.

A Garden City man was driving the other car. Troopers said the child was not wearing a seatbelt.

